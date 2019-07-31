Unidentified woman found dead in 1986 exhumed to test DNA

More
The body of the unidentified woman, nicknamed "Miss Molly," was found on Jan. 25, 1986, along Interstate-70 in rural Saline County, Kansas, the FBI said.
1:44 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unidentified woman found dead in 1986 exhumed to test DNA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:44","description":"The body of the unidentified woman, nicknamed \"Miss Molly,\" was found on Jan. 25, 1986, along Interstate-70 in rural Saline County, Kansas, the FBI said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64683979","title":"Unidentified woman found dead in 1986 exhumed to test DNA","url":"/US/video/unidentified-woman-found-dead-1986-exhumed-test-dna-64683979"}