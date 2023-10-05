Union leader on health care strike: 'Kaiser executives just aren't listening'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to Kaiser union executive director Caroline Lucas about the current state of negotiations as more than 75,000 health care workers go on strike.

October 5, 2023

