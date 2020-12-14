Transcript for Union leader urges firefighters to get COVID-19 vaccine

While front line health workers and nursing home residents and staff are the first in line to get the vaccine are still lot of questions about. Who's going next are a number of groups. People were good grocery stores drive share companies and dentists are jostling to get a spot in front of the line one of those groups. He had an ash association of firefighters and firefighters union the president that group. Carol. Harold thanks for being with his I'm gonna have ask an obvious question I just like to hear from you so what's the case what what what are firefighters. Facing when it comes to the pandemic. And what and why why should they being right up near the front of the line for this. Growth and thank you for having me let me say from the beginning. I do want to acknowledge and celebrate the medical community and the Frontline workers and our hospitals and health care system doctors. Icu nurses. I'm desperately. Certainly are our on the front line Canada. Environment. Hundreds of thousands of firefighters. Fire paramedics. Emergency medical field workers that we represented and beyond. Are out of the field and usually the first in contact with most of these patients that come in to the hospital community. And they do so in a very un control empire. And this as significant as it is and medical communities and hospitals and those deliberate systems. Firefighters burn editors out in the field. Are dressing needs patience you know industry and their halls. I guess the first ones normally to have access to all and delivering them to a medical facility. So it's been our position from early on. But that everybody expects firefighters and paramedics to deal on the front line. They certainly should be at the front of the line when it comes to vaccinations as well as DD eat at. We had to work also was so diligently. Over the last many months. I know we've written to our director read field as a CDC. And we were pleased that the CDC recognized status and place firefighters and paramedics. And there are a tier 18 grew. But that's just a recommendation and it goes out to each state and each governor makes that decision and we have communicated to the national governors and governors association. As well as connecting with each and every governors through our state leadership. To emphasize the importance. That front line firefighters and paramedics. Should in fact be receiving this scene at the very earliest stages. Well I don't want to get a are in contact. Initially. They are working out into uncontrollable. Environment. And they really are significantly exposed. House our position pretty clear and were pushing as hard as we should. And a makes good sense makes common sense. About that so what is the timeline here you see you noted that this these decisions will be made state by state by the governor's. When do you think you'll start hearing answers pond where the firefighters will fit in the vaccine roll out. Well where overlooked she doesn't see state by state when they are going to announce just for the governor. Of Connecticut which we have great great respect for. And as vendors support. And his fire service across the state. But the fact of the matter is it understandably. See but I also markets has been bought beef up professional fuel medical community hospital community. And rightfully so. But again we are are pushing and waiting to hear that the decision needs to be made. That a firefighter paramedics and men and women that are out there running neck and its call do you have into the street did to those columns. And fun controlled environment asks. The emphasis should be afforded the protection. As early on as CE. Rests the medical. Frontline community and that's why we're there are doing a state by state basis. We were pleased CDC agreed with us. But again it has to be decided it implemented. It needs to take. And we are. Reminded once again of the many reasons that we have to appreciate. The work of the firefighters first responders especially during this pandemic can RJ Berger thanks for coming on. And explaining where you all fit in the vaccine roll out. Thank you thank you for reporting on this it's critically important.

