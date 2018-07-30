Now Playing: Driver slams SUV into NYC restaurant, injuring several people

Now Playing: Unique creature near Hawaii fascinates scientists

Now Playing: After retiring from touring, Neil Diamond performs for special audience

Now Playing: New video released of gunman who fatally shot onetime Bush doctor

Now Playing: CBS board will seek to appoint outside counsel for Moonves probe

Now Playing: Protesters rush podium after officers in man's shooting not charged

Now Playing: Police operations halted after corruption arrests

Now Playing: Father of missing Iowa college student: 'I just want her home'

Now Playing: LeBron James opens school for at-risk kids in Ohio

Now Playing: How one airline is helping to shave seconds to help stay on time

Now Playing: Halo Top unveils new flavor on 'GMA': Sponsored by Halo Top

Now Playing: Father of missing student speaks out

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Viral tweet lands homeless man job interviews

Now Playing: $100M suit aims to 'drive death-trap duck boats out of business': Lawyer

Now Playing: Hot, dry conditions fuel California fires

Now Playing: Les Moonves accused of sexual misconduct

Now Playing: Wildfires rage in California as Trump threatens government shutdown

Now Playing: Pennsylvania police identify man shot dead

Now Playing: Boater finds shelter from waterspout under stilt house