Transcript for United Airlines fliers stranded at least 16 hours

This morning we're hearing from passengers who were stuck on an icy runway for hours in sub zero temperatures. Passengers aboard the united flight from New Jersey thought they were going to Hong Kong. Instead they spent eighteen hours stuck inside their grounded plane in new Finland. That plane was diverted because the medical emergency and they were allowed off the jet because there were no immigration officials on duty. Brake. You bungalows. There when you that you know that airplane is coming to get us they did come twelve are as late. And then we gonna fly and we asked the food is so while there's no food. There's snacks is pretzels. You know into the commission's pretty good I think that that Douglas would that reduce in my city. Sound awful one passenger says door was stuck open for a time in it was negative twenty degrees outside. An estate may united explain the problems at the remote Canadian air field and said we apologize. To our customers know it's terrible.

