Transcript for University suspends 14 frats after college freshman ends up in hospital

It was on the sixth floor of this residence hall the Dylan Hernandez fell off his bunk bed and hit his head Wednesday night. According to a close friend it was a six foot drop that led to a head injury. The friend said she came over put him back in bed that night. And when she checked out of Thursday morning Dylan was foaming at the mouth his lips were purple his skin yellowing she gave him CPR until emergency crews arrived. Is labeling the worst thing that's never happened in. My dad it's a written. Eakins that is lives on the same floor he met Dylan on the first day of the school year and became good friends. And we had a lot of things in common to be booklet doesn't like play video games he played basketball outside and Emerson at times we played spiked ball. The university believes Dylan came from fraternity event the night he fell off his dad. As a result they've suspended inter fraternity council and a fourteen houses associated to the IFC.

