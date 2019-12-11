-
Now Playing: Federal Reserve puts us at ‘competitive disadvantage’: Trump
-
Now Playing: Washington gears up for public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: 4 ways Republicans are defending Trump against impeachment
-
Now Playing: What to know about upcoming public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Former Massachusetts governor considering run for 2020 race
-
Now Playing: Pelosi, Schumer discuss Supreme Court DACA case
-
Now Playing: Deval Patrick weighs late 2020 bid: Sources
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The latest in battleground polling
-
Now Playing: Elijah Cummings’ widow campaigns for his congressional seat
-
Now Playing: Dems release depositions ahead of public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Democrats preparing for public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court weighs DACA case
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court takes on DACA
-
Now Playing: Military targets Generation Z in new recruitment campaign
-
Now Playing: Ocasio-Cortez campaigns in Iowa for Bernie Sanders
-
Now Playing: Capitol Hill gears up for open impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearings going public this week
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley claims she refused to undermine Trump