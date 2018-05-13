Uproar over caged tiger at prom dance

A handler is captured on cell phone video wheeling out a caged tiger on Friday as many Miami prom dance attendees from Christopher Columbus High School get out their cell phones to record the moment.
0:37 | 05/13/18

