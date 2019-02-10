Transcript for UPS certified to start drone deliveries

So John deliveries by UPS are taking off the shipping service is the first to win government approval to call itself a drone airline. It'd been delivering medical supplies in north Carolina at the tests and now it can do so throughout the entire country. But don't expect to see a UPS drone delivering goods to your door any time soon restrictions are still in place when it comes to commercial drone flights. A woman who bought a couch at a thrift store never imagine what she fine between the cushions while looking for cell phone one day. She got a Rolex like this one it's a vintage date thrown out Paul Newman model worth. 250000. Dollars the thrift store had no record of the counts as previous owner so the watch what's hers to keep. And guess what she sold it. Op.

