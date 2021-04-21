Transcript for US attorney general announces probe into Minneapolis police

Good morning. Like so many of you I've closely watched the events in Minnesota. Although the State's prosecution. Was successful. I know that nothing can fill the void. That the loved ones of George Floyd have felt senses that. My heart goes out to them. And to all those who have experienced similar loss. I know such wounds have deep roots. And that too many communities have experienced those wounds firsthand. Yesterday's verdict in the state criminal trial does not address. Potentially systemic policing issues. In Minneapolis. Today. I am announcing. That the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation. To determine whether the Minneapolis police department engages in a pattern or practice. Of unconstitutional. Or unlawful policing. This after will be staffed by experienced attorneys and other personnel from the Justice Department's civil rights division. And the US attorney's office for the district of Minnesota. The new civil investigation. Is separate from an independent. The federal criminal investigation. Into the death of George Floyd. That the Justice Department has previously announced. Congress gave the department the authority to conduct civil practice pattern or practice investigations. Which look beyond individual incidents. To assess systemic failures. Those investigations allow the department to determine whether a police department. Has a pattern or practice of unconstitutional. Or unlawful police. The investigation. I am announcing today. Will assess whether the Minneapolis police department. Engages in a pattern or practice. Of using excessive force. Including during protests. Investigation will also assess whether the MPD engages in discriminatory conduct. And whether its treatment of those with behavioral health disabilities. Is unlawful. It will include a comprehensive review. Of the Minneapolis police department's policies. Training. Supervision. And use of force investigations. It will assess the effectiveness of the MPD's current systems of accountability. And whether other mechanisms are needed. To ensure constitutional. And lawful police. Broad participation. In this investigation. From the community and from law enforcement. Will be vital to its success. The Justice Department has already begun to reach out to community groups and members of the public to learn about their experiences. With the and PD. We also seek to hear from the department's officers. About the training and support they receive. Because they are perspective is essential. All these voices will help provide investigators the information they need to conduct a comprehensive assessment. All these forces will be critical to the reform efforts that will follow. If the investigation determines the existence of constitutional. Or statutory violations. If the Justice Department concludes that there is reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional. Or unlawful policing. We will issue a public report of our conclusions.

