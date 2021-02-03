Transcript for US Border Patrol tightens security after influx of migrant crossings

The US border. Where the other Border Patrol is planning to send more agents to the southern border with Mexico as the number of migrants crossing in the United States continues to rise. Border Patrol reports that its agents are now apprehending an average of 200 children crossing into the United States without their parents every day. Chief national correspondent mad gunman is after border he and his team just came upon a large Border Patrol operation or somehow what are you saying. They carry a guy and you can hear you meet up Border Patrol band backing up right now I'm. Syria helicopter above so what we came upon by accident. Was an operation apparently to apprehend. What appeared to be. Migrants asylum seekers. One of whom it is a minor seventeen years old. I'm you're gonna see them being loaded it into this van here to be taken in for processing. What you're seeing is not a one off here along the border today some officials tell us they are seeing what they call a significant. Spike. In crossings by asylum seekers this is something that we're seeing so much of right now. We'll cross the border area something that is of growing concern because they don't have a place to house a lot of these people. Which is one of the reasons that were being what they're seeing them being released. I'm going to the community on their own recognizance as long as it promised to show up at a court date at some point in the future. We're the major problems with that with these 9000 miners. Children and teens that we've been told crossed in the month of February. Is housing them I'm told by DHS officials there are twelve to thirteen thousand miners. In the Border Patrol and US custody right now and because of coal bed housing them is an issue which is why there establishing those ten cities again that. Drew so much controversy during the trump administration. But because of Kobe they say they have the distance people they don't have enough housing they're trying to do it better the administration says it has been trying to find a solution but this is. A problem it is so broken it is not fixable in the immediate future. The one thing we do know is that we're going to be seeing a lot more of these kinds of apprehensions. Over the coming months one of the reasons is that officials tell us. That migrants are telling them they believe they will get better treatment and you'll be let out more easily. Once if they cross during the Biden administration. Rather than the trump administration. Guys. American politics playing such a big role to Matt Gutman at the Mexico border thanks very much.

