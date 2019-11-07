-
Now Playing: What is the census?
-
Now Playing: Migrant facility conditions due to lack of accountability, advocate claims
-
Now Playing: Anticipation for the return of Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: ICE raids on thousands of undocumented families are set to begin
-
Now Playing: Trump backs down on adding citizenship question to census
-
Now Playing: Deadly virus outbreak at Virginia retirement home
-
Now Playing: Louisiana braces for impact as Tropical Storm Barry draws near
-
Now Playing: NYC taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant
-
Now Playing: Severe injuries caused by turbulence on Air Canada flight
-
Now Playing: NYPD investigating hate crime following vandalism of images of Megan Rapinoe
-
Now Playing: U.S. Coast Guard cutter Munro interdicts suspected drug vessel
-
Now Playing: Couple holds second 'wedding' for bride's grandmother at her care facility
-
Now Playing: Cleveland father arrested after quadruple homicide, including two children
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg on becoming a viable contender in the 2020 Democratic field
-
Now Playing: Former cop arrested for allegedly planting drugs
-
Now Playing: Slain lifeguard's sister says she 'deserved the whole world'
-
Now Playing: New Orleans under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Barry heads toward Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Amber alert issued for toddler in aunt's custody
-
Now Playing: The 6-year-old who now sees Disneyland in a whole new way