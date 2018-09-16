U.S. Coast Guard performs aerial rescues in North Carolina

More
The U.S. Coast Guard performs aerial rescues of families and pets trapped as Florence batters North Carolina with torrential rains, causing catastrophic flooding.
0:59 | 09/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for U.S. Coast Guard performs aerial rescues in North Carolina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57870805,"title":"U.S. Coast Guard performs aerial rescues in North Carolina","duration":"0:59","description":"The U.S. Coast Guard performs aerial rescues of families and pets trapped as Florence batters North Carolina with torrential rains, causing catastrophic flooding.","url":"/US/video/us-coast-guard-performs-aerial-rescues-north-carolina-57870805","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.