-
Now Playing: Trump says US prepared for Florence
-
Now Playing: U.S. Coast Guard performs aerial rescues in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Family escapes injury after large tree crashes into Raleigh, NC home
-
Now Playing: Fort Worth officer shot after confronting robbery suspects
-
Now Playing: Mother of MS-13 victim killed by car at daughter's memorial
-
Now Playing: Residents rescued along with dog from Hurricane Florence flood waters
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence causes waist-deep flooding in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Florence continues to flood roads and neighborhoods
-
Now Playing: At least 7 dead as Florence drenches Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Residents should not return to homes until cleared by local officials: DHHS
-
Now Playing: North Carolinians will not quit in the face of a challenge: NC governor
-
Now Playing: Hundreds trapped as Florence floodwater rises
-
Now Playing: Near the Hurricane Florence eye wall
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence eye wall just off North Carolina coast
-
Now Playing: NJ casino opens its door to people fleeing Florence
-
Now Playing: Rain whips through Wilmington, North Carolina
-
Now Playing: 'We got your back': NJ storm victim ready to pay it forward to NC
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence's high winds, heavy rains beat down on North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Former homeland security adviser defends federal response to Hurricane Maria