Transcript for US considers using NASA facility in California to house migrant children

New details about the surge of migrants of the southern border US border officials say. There are more than 100000. Attempted crossings last month a 28%. Increase from January. The government is now considering housing young migrants at a NASA facility near San Jose California. The White House refuses to call the situation of crisis and blame the trump administration. I don't know whether I would call that a coincidence but I certainly think that the idea that a more humane policy would be in place. May have. Driven people to make that decision. Republicans blamed abided administration's liberal bought border policies for the current influx of migrants. White House is suggested immigration reform could be the next big legislative push.

