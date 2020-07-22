US facing mounting debt amid global pandemic

More
ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis takes a look at the record high debt in the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy.
6:57 | 07/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US facing mounting debt amid global pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:57","description":"ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis takes a look at the record high debt in the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71910856","title":"US facing mounting debt amid global pandemic","url":"/US/video/us-facing-mounting-debt-amid-global-pandemic-71910856"}