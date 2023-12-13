U.S. funding for Ukraine in limbo

Presidents Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with lawmakers for more aid as Republicans demand changes at the U.S. Southern border. ABC News' Justin Finch has the details.

December 13, 2023

