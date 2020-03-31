Transcript for US health officials evaluate whether wearing masks in public should be mandatory

The White House today the president and top health officials painting. A rather grim picture of the potential told Kobe nineteen could take a the United States a potential 100 to 200000. Deaths here's a president just moments ago. I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead we're gonna go to a very tough two weeks. And then hopefully. As the experts are predicting is so I think a lot of us are predicting after having said it is so hard. You start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel but this is going to be a very painful. Very very painful two weeks. For more on this want to bring an ABC news senior White House correspondents is so innovative who joins us now live from Washington Sicily this was quite an ominous warning from the president a painful two weeks ahead. Yet and end factly zinni who lives just a few minutes ago because this freaking is still ongoing he didn't shifted that peace sending could be a painful to. As many as three weeks and then he gave another ominous warning he said that hospitals are going to be facing potential war zone. Like scenes all around this country you used the words though Graham. Ominous sobering and it came in not just from the president it came from the health advisors who were on that current house current virus task force standing there right behind him they said. We. 100 to 200000. People. Killed by this virus over the next few weeks and months in this country. And that is if everyone in this country behaves what they said was perfectly if we all mold the rules. 100 to 200000. People. Dead and that is a really sobering number that is a best case scenario they are warning. That this could be significantly worse in people do not follow these guidelines of the big question right now is. Why what is behind this shift from the president this ominous warning you heard him today he's talking about this on a very personal level he says he is seeing this hospital. In Queens not far from where he grew up where he's describing images of body bags and and trucks freezer trucks having to take the deceased away he said himself that he's got a friend. Who seems to have tested positive who came down in in what he's calling. Coal mine appears to be very sick and fighting for his life right now so the president clearly touched by this. But you know I think there are questions as to whether this new messaging from this White House sticks because you and I've been talking about this over the last few weeks. They're been a lot of mixed messaging not just in tone but in terms of facts. And guidance that they've been delivering to the American public on this one can't quite a shift in and we know that the White House is also weighing potential new guidance on Americans wearing masks when they go out a look tell us about that and why the potential shift there as well. Yeah and you know if there is a shift on that this would be a really huge reversal because that yet again you've been talking about is over the last few weeks the White House. Health advisors all around this country experts all around this country to CDC. Has said only to medical professionals or people who are infected should be wearing these massive the general public. Does not benefit but they have for their own health by walking down the street and wearing these masks and now we know from sources inside the White House that they are deliberating whether to change this messaging. The CDC reportedly is now delivering whether to shift this change in messaging. When it sounds like they could be debating is not whether to start to tell the American public that you need to Wear masks if you if you go out of your house but that you need to Wear some kind of protective makeshift covering because. What they don't want to see happen is that these d.s very valuable masks Eric extremely hot commodity and hard to come by right now are taken away from the health care professionals in the infected people who actually need them in a liver died scenario. The president just now on his briefings and we could be looking at a at Ed and Americans. Walking around with scarves covering their face he said everybody has a scar doctor fatty just a couple of days ago was active asked about the effectiveness of these makeshift mass. And he said luck it's not a 100%. But 50% if it gives you that kind of protection. 50% is better than nothing I wouldn't be surprised if we see that shift and it would be a major reversal Lindsay from the White House I think a lot of people will be wondering why. Then we were told for weeks and weeks and weeks leading up to this that masks would not help the American public he would be a big shift from a slight. House right and it seems like it's because people are asymptomatic potentially right into they always said that he could protect the people who are sick from spreading it and now many people who we think are perhaps healthy but made you sick and so I am on imagining that that's Clinton's. But Cecilia very much yeah that's it that is sure factually that is that that is their logic behind this adding you're seeing people in Asia add them just culturally wearing that day in and day out now they seem to be seeing the numbers change there's so that certainly is and wanting this the decisions of the White House has swapped Cecilia being alive for us in Washington always nice to have you. Thank you.

