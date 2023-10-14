US law enforcement on high alert against potential threats

The deadly Israel-Gaza conflict has heightened tensions in the U.S., with authorities nationwide warning of increased antisemitic and anti-Palestinian activity. ABC News’ Reena Roy reports.

October 14, 2023

