US-led coalition strikes ISIS "infested" island in Iraq

More
The U.S.-led coalition conducted airstrikes on Qanus Island, located in the Salah ad Din Province of Iraq, on Sept. 10, 2019, in an effort to deny an ISIS safe haven there, per the coalition.
1:35 | 09/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US-led coalition strikes ISIS "infested" island in Iraq
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"The U.S.-led coalition conducted airstrikes on Qanus Island, located in the Salah ad Din Province of Iraq, on Sept. 10, 2019, in an effort to deny an ISIS safe haven there, per the coalition.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65511475","title":"US-led coalition strikes ISIS \"infested\" island in Iraq","url":"/US/video/us-led-coalition-strikes-isis-infested-island-iraq-65511475"}