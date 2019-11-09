Transcript for US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Well of course as we meant to today marks eighteen years since the September 11 terrorist attacks those who lost their lives will be honored at New York's World Trade Center site along with the Pentagon. And in Shanksville Pennsylvania. This is the first 9/11 anniversary since the death of former New York detective Louise Alvarez. I'll die from cancer he urged congress to extend funding for 9/11 first responders and his brother talked about his fight to the end. For us in in a personal sense does it deep void there was a lot of blue well terrorists. Anybody Deborah fort. For this city. Has poured tea sickness in this. There were well prisons and they're all heroes. The Alvarez family will be at the ground zero vents and several others. Luis Alvarez passed away back in June the president will attend a memorial observance at the Pentagon. Vice president pence will attend an event in Shanksville Pennsylvania and as you mentioned it. It really is it's crazy it is spent eighteen years that there is an entire generation who at this point wasn't alive when that happens and and still is learning about bad thing. And we often say never forget it is more than a hash tag him before making sure that generation that was not born than a whole new generation. They know about 9/11 and that we never forget men who come lost their lives even years after this towers fell here in New York City. I'm and so the tributes will continue there will be tribute in light tonight that we've seen so many times at ground zero. And that's part of the important work that Louise Alvarez was doing to make sure that that. Funds that congress did its extending is still there for all of those first responders for as long as they need exactly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.