U.S. prisons and jails use AI to mass-monitor millions of inmate calls

More
Investigators seed the databases with keywords and phrases specific to the region and law enforcement is notified when the system picks up suspicious language.
1:09 | 10/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for U.S. prisons and jails use AI to mass-monitor millions of inmate calls

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"Investigators seed the databases with keywords and phrases specific to the region and law enforcement is notified when the system picks up suspicious language.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66451102","title":"U.S. prisons and jails use AI to mass-monitor millions of inmate calls","url":"/US/video/us-prisons-jails-ai-mass-monitor-millions-inmate-66451102"}