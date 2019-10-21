US reduced troops in Afghanistan by 2,000

U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan have been reduced by 2,000 over the past year, according to the top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan.
0:21 | 10/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for US reduced troops in Afghanistan by 2,000
By US officials confirming the number of American troops in Afghanistan's have been reduced from 151000 to thirteen thousand. The top US general in Afghanistan Tuesday even without a peace deal with the Taliban forces were quietly reduced by 2000. General Austin Scott Miller added that he is confident the US is still equipped to train and advise and assist Afghan forces.

