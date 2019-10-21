Transcript for US reduced troops in Afghanistan by 2,000

By US officials confirming the number of American troops in Afghanistan's have been reduced from 151000 to thirteen thousand. The top US general in Afghanistan Tuesday even without a peace deal with the Taliban forces were quietly reduced by 2000. General Austin Scott Miller added that he is confident the US is still equipped to train and advise and assist Afghan forces.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.