2 US service members killed in helicopter crash in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members killed in helicopter crash in Afghanistan, it is believed the helicopter did not go down as the result of enemy fire.
0:38 | 11/20/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 US service members killed in helicopter crash in Afghanistan
Following two breaking news stories at this hour the first one. Overseas were two American service members have been killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. The Dow then claims it shot down chin up helicopter but US officials say there's no indication that enemy fire caused the crash. We will keep you posted on that with any. And back here hold also breaking overnight at Chicago police officer has been shot in the head authorities say the bullet went through the officer school leaving him in serious condition. It happened during a police chase after a bank robbery the suspect opened fire before being killed a fifteen year old bystander was also wounded.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

