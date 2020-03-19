US unemployment could reach 20% in worst-case scenario

More than 82 million U.S. workers are paid by the hour and unemployment insurance claims have risen tenfold in New York state and sevenfold in Ohio since last week.
1:12 | 03/19/20

{"duration":"1:12","description":"More than 82 million U.S. workers are paid by the hour and unemployment insurance claims have risen tenfold in New York state and sevenfold in Ohio since last week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69678243","title":"US unemployment could reach 20% in worst-case scenario","url":"/US/video/us-unemployment-reach-20-worst-case-scenario-69678243"}