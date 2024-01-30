US vows retaliation for attack on American service members

ABC News' Selina Wang, Marcus Moore and Mick Mulroy speak on the U.S. response to the recent attack on American service members.

January 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live