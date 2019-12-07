Transcript for US women's soccer player has key to city stolen

And a member of the US women's soccer team says she was robbed at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles. Allen long says she was attending the FCs with her husband and teammates when her room at the Ritz Carlton was burglarized. She says in a tweet that someone stole her wedding ring and the key to the city given to or by the mayor of New York. Police are reviewing her video from the hotel a source in the LAPD says the couple left their room and use the last two prop the door opened slightly.

