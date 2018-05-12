USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy protection

More
Reeling from lawsuits over the serial sexual abuse perpetrated on athletes by former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar, USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy.
0:21 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy protection
USA gymnastics has filed for bankruptcy the embattled organization filing for Chapter Eleven bankruptcy in Indianapolis today. It comes as USA gymnastics is attempting to reach settlement in 100 lawsuits. Representing 350 athletes athletes blame the organization for failing to supervise. Former teen USA doctor Larry Nasser. Who is accused of molesting them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59637555,"title":"USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy protection","duration":"0:21","description":"Reeling from lawsuits over the serial sexual abuse perpetrated on athletes by former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar, USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy.","url":"/US/video/usa-gymnastics-files-bankruptcy-protection-59637555","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.