Transcript for USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy protection

USA gymnastics has filed for bankruptcy the embattled organization filing for Chapter Eleven bankruptcy in Indianapolis today. It comes as USA gymnastics is attempting to reach settlement in 100 lawsuits. Representing 350 athletes athletes blame the organization for failing to supervise. Former teen USA doctor Larry Nasser. Who is accused of molesting them.

