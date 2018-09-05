USS Fitzgerald Officer pleads guilty to role in deadly collision

A junior Navy officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to her role in last year's deadly collision involving the destroyer USS Fitzgerald off the coast of Japan that killed seven sailors.
0:22 | 05/09/18

