Transcript for One-on-one with USTA President

Hi everybody I'm Adrian anchored in Queens New York we're here at Arthur Ashe stadium at the US open we just finished talking to the highest ranking person in US tennis. She's pretty amazing. So when you are drying up. First about. So I kind of stumbled on the sport my Brothers where it's 68 years older than islands there was a summer program for kids 918 euros. An analyst thinks those that's how ambulances there. Going out to this programming Garfield park and on the list. And after two weeks to begging to be part of the program I had to sit outside and that was too young. Walked out there and and it McPherson has in mind on the racquet over the net and pour in you know. And major and I'm sure your Brothers are very excited freed here I mean that they are old enough that they can go home good job we'll says it. Here now heated or when it does not blame it on our hot one. There you are better than it now but our exports. And it has won the coaches ought to have the sentiment took me under his wing concern around me on Saturdays with the school year started in and. In the next summer and it's another summer program in the restive town of history. It is impressive. You are the youngest. Serving UFC president you are the first African American. To serve as yes I did those things matter a year or is it just the fact that you made it here. Because of your merry. You know it didn't matter to mean when I entered it. Until everybody started to make it big you know out of it because I look at myself as saying okay. I'm a woman I am African American. In the form athletes might bring a lot to the table from a diverse perspective automatically. And then when you start to look at look at and allowing the fourth one it you know 135 year history and then I'm the first actually get reappointed. It's an to a second term and so then I started to realize that my marriage speaks for itself. And what I've done in the market I'm leaving in the tennis community nationwide and worldwide. Has everlasting impact on who the US TA is and how we view people and how we embraced. And speaking of embracing people I know you've been instrumental and addressing the need for women who had to go and try to start a family. I. Where they're ranking slips. And changing that what is your stance on that now what is the USDA's. Outlook for the future for women who happen to be the best players in the world also happen to be now mommy's you. Well for me it's about women and Harmon and dean and for equality and and arm are male counterparts can often have they needed gain it back on the court tomorrow. Comment for the women I don't think that they should be analyzed to be human being women become six beautiful. Opportunity was Serena becoming a mother. And I made a decision along with some of our senior staff that. We're in and for that statement out there that we will support her. She should be seen as he left here is the number one player in the world arguably the best ever to play the game. And she should have an opportunity come back and and you know prove herself. What is the difference for you I mean having played for seven years and now. Heading this organization what is the difference between the best players in the world and just good players. I was one of those it plans to cut. I think well I'll Alice one of the better players and novels I was happy as number eight in the world in doubles sciences and easily double play. You know every sixty sentencing those and it's really about. It's about commitment it's about society the and it's not the case and. You know this board is really 9% now. We can on him forehand backhand serve. And run but it's how you put it together it's a stamp an have the tenacity and a you really be with my racing only. And so when you look at players like number one airing its money out on an inning hats and that he had been term means. Finally many things here. And parents because a lot for her they need. They'll back him with its New Orleans. Over. Now twenty years in an amazing. And she's still out here. When you think about what people will be saying about Katrina Adams years from now not that that day is coming any time seeing that. Once you look back at the history books. What is the market feeling. I think I want people who realize that I didn't close it or anyone in an open doors and mini. About equality in our sport it's about gender equality and Portland environment. And be in this role as a female leader I think it's huge inspire other women want to be the best they can be and be leaders. But it's about. Being diverse and inclusive within our sport and that made sure that my my number one initiative actually Hispanic initiative. Eating more Hispanic players in the game the fastest growing demographic in America but its response percent of the players that we asked. What he was excited about this year's U. I'm in thinking here grasses are fiftieth anniversary that if so much to celebrate about our past. And then look for for the next fifty years down. I'm proud to be the leader in and finish in our five year strategic transformation. Of the opening of our new Louis Armstrong stadium 141000 feet. With your Ruth who is now I think it's something Oakley lucky. Two loss and that is having to be done here appointment players and and tonight hopefully our viewers at home really appreciate the US open even more. What do you say to the little girl who's watching you at home might see it with a view on the news or on line somewhere and sees this tennis team. What would you say to the six insanity year old who might aspire one day to be either on this court are in your shoes. Well I was once that six hero in Iraq for the first time that Sar harassment television in 1975 when he won Wimbledon so it made me realize that this work was something greater than I ever imagined. And and hopefully in seeing me in a world aspired to be the best that they can be. But understand this court is not about being on Arthur Ashe stadium with the US open. But it's really about learning how to tell your self confidence picks up steam. Dealing with adversity and being in world class in the business and keeping it. Game on the court and wherever they go influence so much alienated and really fascinating thing here. What an amazing story look forward to the US open I'm majoring in banker in New York where ABC news lie.

