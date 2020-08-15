Transcript for Utah teen arrested after striking man with sledgehammer, punching children

It was near this home behind me were Payson city police say things quickly began unfolding around 10:30 this morning. The original information or was that an adult male I'd been. Hit several ties with a sledgehammer. And that children have also been assaulted. This is surveillance video posted by Payson city pleas to its basement page. It shows the man investigators say is behind this vicious attack walking in the area 500 or 600 east this morning. He's described as a white male wearing black shirts and shorts with long dark here in a bun. Police say this began quickly unfolding after the honorable local date here here saw her neighbor was being beat by him. What capital as a woman step out. She observed that her neighbor was on the ground. Adult male standing all ground. Feeding him about his body with a sledge hammer please say she yelled out for the man to stop and that's when he dropped a sledgehammer in team over to her date here facility. He at that point began striking. Several children network Al Haq her daycare facility. And and other adults. That was also as a police say he hit 67 children with his hands. At this time we don't know the extent of the children's injuries but we're told beeping checked out an hour with their parents. As far as the man be in he was flown to an area hospital and pasting a clone human ABC four news.

