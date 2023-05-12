Uvalde in Their Own Words: Father still feels his daughter's presence

Jerry Mata, whose 10-year-old daughter Tess was killed in the shooting, still visits Robb Elementary to talk to her, where he says he most feels her presence.

May 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live