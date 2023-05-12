Uvalde in Their Own Words: Graduating mom says, ‘She should’ve been here’

Kimberly Rubio, who went back to school to give her family a chance at a better life, graduated after losing her daughter Lexi in the Robb Elementary School shooting last May.

May 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live