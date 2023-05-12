Uvalde in Their Own Words: Grieving sister vows to 'not back down'

Jazmin Cazares, the teenage sister of 9-year-old victim Jackie, is fighting across the country to bring attention to her family’s loss and fight for gun safety reform.

May 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live