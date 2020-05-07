Transcript for UWM lecturer faces backlash over comments on Vanessa Guillen’s death

Twenty year old Vanessa thinking in served in the US army she went missing an April and the FBI now says she was murdered. Ian Stanley believes her death was linked to sexual harassment she said she endured on the base in fort the taxes. Everything's. The NASA went missing. Ali. It's all very close to home. I was stationed at fort written. That's where I met my head and in response to a FaceBook post about dean's dad University of Wisconsin Milwaukee lecture Betsy Schuller wrote quote. Sexual harassment is the price of admission for women into the good old boys club if you're gonna cry like a snowflake about it you're gonna pay the price. Now more than 70000 signatures to get solar fired. One of the petition started by treatments laser who served in the US army for about thirteen years in disrespect here to mourn. May I almost regret the day that I put it on and he believed it. We wouldn't let somebody. Wearing it. If you as. I had to do something in a statement you really lamb called Solarz comments coat repugnant. And terribly at odds with UW adds values. But the universities that it can't fire Schiller sane. It cannot regulate the private speech of its employees students we spoke with at UW I'm Saturday say they believe solar should be terminated for the comments she mate there's no reason as to why. You can be it. You should be able to be a person power in later Lee. She is condone the sexual violence in Milwaukee Sarah Kaymer W I send while news.

