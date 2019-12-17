Transcript for Van crashes through Ross store and into shoppers

And breaking overnight a terrifying crash in the Seattle area. Eleven people were injured when a van crashed the window of a discount store. Three people were left in critical condition including a toddler police say the van was being used as a getaway vehicle for a shoplift or at the store. The driver in the suspected shoplifter are under arrest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.