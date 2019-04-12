'Varsity Blues' ringleader tried recruiting 7 Stanford coaches

One coach from the university ended up pleading guilty for a role in "Operation Varsity Blues."
0:21 | 12/04/19

Transcript for 'Varsity Blues' ringleader tried recruiting 7 Stanford coaches
Troubling new information today about the widespread college admissions scandal and external investigation commissioned by Stanford University. Found the ringleader of the scam attempted to lower seven Stanford coach is into the nationwide scheme. The report found only one coach took the bait and sailing coach who has since pleading guilty to his role in the scandal.

