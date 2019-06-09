-
Now Playing: Vegan cooking with Marco Borges
-
Now Playing: How food fads and diet trends fare for heart health
-
Now Playing: Having very low cholesterol linked to increased risk of stroke, study finds
-
Now Playing: Pamela Anderson says Julian Assange’s ‘health is really deteriorating’
-
Now Playing: The ‘Happy Birthday, Loser’ cake that went viral
-
Now Playing: Vegetarian diet may increase chances of stroke, study says
-
Now Playing: Wildfire scorches land near Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: NYPD facility is renovated with sexual assault survivors in mind
-
Now Playing: Man charged with killing woman in front of son in road rage shooting
-
Now Playing: Dorian slams Ocracoke Island
-
Now Playing: 1967 Chevelle flies off flatbed trailer
-
Now Playing: Enthusiastic crowd cheers on toddlers playing at football field
-
Now Playing: ‘Catastrophic’ spill reported at Bahamian oil facility following Dorian
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: September is the new January for fitness
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old saved from the grip of a mountain lion
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams advances to US Open finals
-
Now Playing: Woman who gave her kidney to her neighbor is inspiring others
-
Now Playing: Woman says extreme dieting affected her reproductive health