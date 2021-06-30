Vehicle crashes into gas pump, ignites fire

More
Firefighters say no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed and ignited a fire at a California gas station.
0:38 | 06/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vehicle crashes into gas pump, ignites fire
Oh. I. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Firefighters say no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed and ignited a fire at a California gas station.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78593567","title":"Vehicle crashes into gas pump, ignites fire","url":"/US/video/vehicle-crashes-gas-pump-ignites-fire-78593567"}