The Vessel to be disability-accessible

The developer and operator of the vessel have agreed to install a one-of-a-kind platform lift mechanism on the upper levels of the New York City attraction.
0:32 | 12/24/19

Comments
Video Transcript
A new plan is in the works and make up popular tourist location available to people on able. To climb stairs the vessel in Hudson yards a sixty stories hiding consists of 154 flights of stairs. And now under a new agreement through the US attorney's office. A one of a kind platform Lev will be built that will may April and more more accessible to individuals. With disabilities. US attorney's office says vessel's current design allows and individuals with difficulty climbing stairs only access to three. Of the structures at eighty platform.

