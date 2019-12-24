Transcript for The Vessel to be disability-accessible

A new plan is in the works and make up popular tourist location available to people on able. To climb stairs the vessel in Hudson yards a sixty stories hiding consists of 154 flights of stairs. And now under a new agreement through the US attorney's office. A one of a kind platform Lev will be built that will may April and more more accessible to individuals. With disabilities. US attorney's office says vessel's current design allows and individuals with difficulty climbing stairs only access to three. Of the structures at eighty platform.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.