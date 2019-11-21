Transcript for Veteran was dead in home for 3 years, medical examiner says

His name is Ronald Wayne white a navy veteran who traveled the world working for a defense contractor and three years ago he disappears my cell look how New Orleans twice a month. And Doris Stevens living in Long Island New York couldn't find him an incoming into the incomes and the Philippines but the phone calls stopped his Stanley didn't have enough money to hire private investigator he would simply. Vanished. Until last week at the Minnesota town center apartments a maintenance check in apartment thirteen twenty. To find out why the tenant apparently wasn't using any water. Found Ronald white on the kitchen floor of medical examiner believes he had been there for the past three years. Mab beings question is how. In the were cut my son had indeed three years in an apartment in an old you know in. DeSoto police say it was a month to month lease on an automatic withdraw the apartments are new well insulated his was on the corner of the third floor. And medications for diabetes stated 2016. Were found inside. The way he was he was found the way the apartment was. A range and so forth. There is zero indication of foul play. Also his pick up truck is in a public section of the parking garage covered in dust with several leaflets under the windshield wipers nobody found it suspicious. The spokesperson for DeSoto Towne Centre told us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of mr. white during this difficult time and that they are cooperating with the police as they investigate. The it is it's bad news. The theme debt. A Bittermann. A decorated veteran had to go well elective. Our own search of his records finds multiple addresses for Ronald wide but not this one. Near his mom nor his adult children say they knew he rented an apartment here. I keep on a Coke would need to be honest with you about one rounding them up by good. I'm at packing on the deal with. Now dealing with unanswered questions from the apartment complex why no one noticed why no one checked. For three long years. In DeSoto and Kevin race.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.