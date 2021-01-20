Transcript for Vice President-elect Harris to be escorted by Eugene Goodman during inauguration

One of the other things are gonna see when she is escorted out as she's going to be escorted. I gene Goodman. He's a kite capital police ups you might remember seeing the images of him from two weeks ago where he was being beaten and beaten down. By that motto of riders today he's going to be escorting. The future vice president of the United States want to really a right to go around that Leah. I think it's a powerful image and it's a powerful contrast. To those images that reefs are two weeks ago where we site you can Benjamin essentially preventing them overthrow of American democracy. And now we hear is we see him this morning right you know the vice president of the United States and that's important. It's so hard data needed to get those images out of our mind to see these capitol police officers are overrun. Again just two weeks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.