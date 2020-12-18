Transcript for Vice president, second lady, surgeon general receive COVID-19 vaccine

Hi everyone I'm Diana say there were coming on the air with breaking news vice president Mike Pence is about to get his first dose. Other Pfizer cobain's nineteen vaccine the White House says the vice president and second lady are publicly getting the vaccine. To promoted safety and efficacy and build confidence among the American people they'll be joined by surgeon general Jerome Adams who will also receive the vaccine. Vice president will be the highest profile person in the US to be vaccinated against Soviet nineteen so far and our Kara Phillips as. Sure well first of all I mean Diane and this is a great PR move right were wrapping up at the end of the year. It we have had hundreds of thousands of people that have died from co bid nineteen. The presidents has been pushing vaccine vaccine vaccine for months. We actually now have a vaccine that usually takes years. And it was able to come about in it just months. And so this is a really big. Not only PR move but also a huge message to the American people that the vice president is going to get this vaccine. And and he wants to do it live to say look it's safe you should do it we have to do it in order to stop this pandemic. Now I've been told looks like we've got live pictures as everybody's walking in Diana I'm also told the First Lady and surgeon general. May get it first and then the vice president. But we'll see if that is that order is change Diane. All right we will in. And dinner jackets up getting those arms ready to get their shots. Let's listen in here to what's happening sending the vice president is having conversation with the doctor there. Our I have a couple questions for you. I've heard ever had a serious reaction to any previous vaccines. I dare you be taking any blood dinners or have any blood disorders. We pregnant or breastfeeding. Never. Are any of you and you know compromise or on a community breast. Good to get. We're seeing surgeon general Jerome Adams there are receiving. That cope mid nineteen vaccine at one of three high profile member from their administration receiving it. This morning next to him is the second lady and next to her of the vice president. Again right now surgeon general Jerome Adams receiving the Clovis nineteen vaccines. Second maybe Karen hands about to receive. Her first dose of Pfizer's over the nineteen vaccine. And finally vice president Mike Pence. Receiving his dose of the Pfizer cove in nineteen vaccine the White House hoping. That this is a moment that can send a message to the American people to show about the vice president the surgeon general and the second lady all have confidence. In both the safety and efficacy of this vaccine let's listen the vaccine. Mass today in its vaccine executives series sedan injuring his back in 21 days for the second one. I guess but I backing he could have a pretty sore arm at the injection site will be some redness that if anything else happens we'll check contact medical provider doesn't. Both morning and thank you all for being here. I want to thank my wonderful wife are second lady Karen hence the surgeon general it's. And doctor Tony found Tia and members of the White House rotavirus task force or joining us here today I especially want to thank the fine medical team at. That Walter Reed. Hospital that it minister. I didn't feel a thing. Yes welled up and we appreciate your service of the country it's just a Christmas holiday approaches this is always a season of hope. We gather here today at the end of a historic week. To a firm to the American people that hope is on the way it's and Karen and I. We're more than happy to step forward before this week was on its to take me safe and effective corona virus vaccine. And that we have secured and produced for the American people. Yes it's truly inspiring day yes as the people this country witnessed this this past week under operation warp speed. The first corona virus vaccine is literally being administered in states across the country to millions of Americans. Make no mistake about it. It's a medical miracle. If the average Maxine I'm told by our experts usually takes between eight. And twelve years to develop and then manufacture and distribute. But we're on track here in the United States to administer millions of doses to the American people. In less than one year it is a miracle in. And I also believe that history will record that this week. Was the beginning of the end of the corona virus pandemic. But. With cases rising across the country and hospitalizations rising across the country. We have a ways ago S and I want to assure the American people. There we're gonna continue to make sure that our health care providers have all the support or resources they need. To meet this moment this but vigilance and the vaccine is our way through fifth. And building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning it's. Ever since I was asked by president trump to lead the White House corona virus task force have. Men inspired by the diligence and and energy. Of off of our researchers in this country so early on the president brought some of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world together. In the cabinet room and said that we needed medicines we needed therapeutics and we needed vaccines and we needed them. In record time. I watch that historic pace with which the dedicated men and women at the FDA work. But today. Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape. We cut no corners. And thanks to operation warp speed thanks to incredible research companies. Thanks to the great work at the national institute of health and the great and careful work of the FDA. And the leadership of our president in operation warp speed. The American people can be confident. We have one and perhaps within hours to safe and effective corona virus vaccines for you and for your family. And now we're in the process of distributing millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine all across the country. Working closely with our nation's governors we've already seen the vaccine. A delivered to your health care workers and and seniors across other nations this week two one million doses of the visor vaccine have been allocated in next week two million more doses. Will be distributed across America stint as you all know yesterday the FDA advisory panel recommended. Approval of the manure and a vaccine and win it is approved we expect. The later today will be in a position to ship five point nine million. Doses of vaccines. All across the country next week the facts under operation warp speed we are poised. To have vaccine for to 18 million Americans. Before the end of December. It is truly a medical miracle pass and an inspiration to people across this country. It is it's a tribute as well to the dedication of of all of those working. At the federal level in the state levels have implemented. This project. From early on president trump gave the White House corona virus task force one mission. And that was to save lives. And in the midst of all. One of the most challenging years. In the life of this nation. I truly do believe. That despite the heartbreak and hardship that we have endured as a nation things that we've done just that. It's working with members of the White House corona virus task force these last ten months we scale testing now we're doing nearly two million tests today. Have performed more than 200 million corona virus tests across America and the FDA just approved the first over the counter. Corona virus test for at home testing for the American people it's a working with a great team that same up. And with the Department of Defense we identified and distributed literally billions of medical supplies. To our doctors and nurses and hospitals. And we'll continue to ensure that all of our caregivers in this country. Have the resources and the support they need to continue to meet this moments. Always salt of the development of therapeutics. Brenda severe -- pro war and embodies a good use of steroids and other methods that have literally save lives across the country. And as we gather here today and as we celebrate this week we secured a safe and effective vaccine is being distributed all across America. I would be remiss if I didn't take this moment. At the end of this challenging years simply to say thanks to the men and women who served. On the White House corona virus task force. You will hear from several of them in just a few moments. But let me give credit where credit is due wanna think. Doctor Tony about you and doctor Deborah Burks. I want to thank the doctor Robert Redfield and all the great men and women at the CDC I wanna thank. Secretary Alexei czar of HHS and seamer Burma. At the center for Medicaid and Medicare services. And I also want to thank the great team at FEMA. That has stood up the greatest national mobilization since World War II. Dictator general Stanford but all of those that have worked to make sure that. That the American people on our health care workers have the supplies they need is made an extraordinary difference in the life of the nation. I'm also grateful for the steady hand and leadership of doctor Ben Carson. Who has been with us every step of the way yes I know I speak for every American when I say. And I speak for our present when I say thank you for your service in this you death and in the days to come. The truth is. The American people deserve to know that we've never been more prepared to combat the corona virus than we are today. And even while we see cases rising and hospitalizations rising. And heartbreaking losses will continue to Marshal the resources that we have secured as a nation including a safe and effective vaccine. To meet this moment this that that being said it's important that every American remember. That all of us have a role to play. The way through this challenging time. This vigilance. And a vaccine. The day will come when we put the corona virus in the past but it will be a combination of all the efforts that I just described. A vaccine that is safe and effective for the American people. But also the ongoing vigilance of every American deaths so as we. As we reach this extraordinary in historic moment in the life of our nation let me urge every American continue to do your part. But the health of your family and neighbors and your community first. Practice good hygiene. Washing hands. Practice social distancing urban Wear a mask whenever it's indicated. Or whenever you're. Unable to practice distance and listened to your local authorities. It is the light of American innovation and creativity. That is the light of life saving medicines. And I too safe and effective for us. After a year of a heart break and hardship. The American people can be encouraged. And Karen and I hold this step today will be a source of confidence. And of comfort to the American people. That thanks all the men and women who've operated under operation warp speed. We have a safe in a safe and effective vaccine. And that these days of hardship and heart heartbreak will. In a day not too far in the distance. Will be put in the past. So with gratitude and for the American ingenuity of our research companies with gratitude for the incredible health care workers. Who have met this moment and continue to meet this moment in the life in the nation. That's gratitude for all the officials at the federal and state level and gratitude to our president for his vision with a operation work speak I'm confident. The we will get through this earth we will get through this together. And we will heal our land. So thank you all very much. And. And that was my. Vice president Mike Pence hit getting his covad nineteen vaccine the highest level. Person in the administration receiving the vaccine. So far he was accompanied by his wife second lady Karen pence as well as surgeon general Jerome Adams all getting the vaccine the goal here. It's to show that the vaccine is safe and effective and increase confidence. In the American people let's bring in doctor John Brownstein ABC news medical contributor to the have a little bit about the impact of that and are cure Phillips is also washing the south. From Washington that doctor Brownstein I want to start with you one. What do you think the impact is how important is it for the American public to see someone at this level getting the vaccine publicly. Listen I think is really important right. By its president second commanding lead the White House task force is really important for everyone to she that he is confident in this vaccine it's. Especially in the Republican Party where there is so much let's charts. Just a bad optics are a little bit important you don't write ET jumping the warrant immediate CDC did not what we follow government InterGroup one day we have to be a little bit careful here also. The messaging that has come out of the White House has been. Modeled and that's what. Christmas parties and it's good downplaying some of the risks so worried that I have little bit. Is that these EU leaders getting back he won't say that a pandemic isn't as bad as we said. The vaccine to be a replacement for mask wearing and social distancing. Especially in the worst of the index of overall I think the messages written repeat it gets. The message out that vaccines are or I just want to downplay where we're currently would this pandemic which is. Obviously in the worst moment we've had so far. And we did hear the vice president say that this is he hopes is the beginning of the end of that pandemic but he made very clear we have a ways to go. He stressed ongoing vigilance he stressed hygiene mask wearing hand washing etc. so so we should make clear that he he is not. Trying to make it sound like one out we have the vaccine the pandemic is over that was not his message today. But when it comes to this this question of you know jumping the line as you said. How do you advise leaders strike that balance because it feels a little bit like a damned if you do damned if you don't kind of thing where. If they don't get vaccinated right away they're going to be lots of questions as to why they don't even the president is facing those questions right now. And yet if they do then they faced criticism from some people who say. That should be going to Frontline workers are that should be going to someone who needs him more so what's your advice to people in that position that. Yeah it's it's it's a great point it's really complicated right because eat those public figures getting immunized right now. To show that this are units say it's clearly important. I'm at the same time I think it's very important pressed to recognize that supply is going to people that need it most are. I think it clearly gifts. This conference today was important to getting word out more broadly I mean we know that back he had since he is so widespread in this country. We know that you know there are still large segments of the population that are clearly not willing to get its acting right away. So as this taxi gets deployed across this country we want to ensure that you are ready to take I think. It's a careful about I think that the vice president did you agree job I sweetie a few days when he first round back and get out to those aren't care workers or he started to turn and I think. Little bit of doc was probably the right necessary step around his optics in terms of who gets this team first. And more on that we're now learning that congress has been told that. All of and every represented in congress can get it as well as the Supreme Court which are advised that all of those leaders get the vaccine as soon as possible. Yeah I mean let's I think there's a justification cart's new media government of course Clinton liked. But it should also be getting the facts in due course isn't a category that will clinic as one of the first to get it anyways I think generally I meet numbers of people were talking about are probably small enough that it doesn't in car greatly the supply chain to those that are really needing it most but at the same time I think that the messaging its home port here because clearly. There is a lot of mixed. Motions when it comes this vaccine it's great greatest scientific achievement. But we know that we know our front line care workers are hardly the worst right we're doing with the worst numbers of deaths and hospitalizations right now. We don't want to look like dot supply is being diverted to people. Potentially could be any bubbles and socially distancing themselves anyways so that's an important down that we still need to be striking an and it communication. Really communications. Needs to be done properly in this it's. And surgeon general Jerome Adams is speaking right now he was one of the 3 this morning who received the vaccine. One of the big challenges that we've we've spoken about. Is the high level of mistrust in this vaccine understandably given the history in this country among the black community so how important do you think it is. To see a person of color to see the surgeon general getting this vaccine this morning. I think it's so one. Porn and he surgeon generals are the highest ranking African American officials and US government and Houston doing such. A good job of trying to instill incompetent to me it's a color so he recognizes this need for education and trying to boost you know understanding of science and the importance of vaccines. I mean black communities need or particularly hesitant to get this vaccine it's much slower and in white and Asian communities. Maybe just a Porter black communities are saying they're willing to get the vaccine right away. So you know it's important educate these vaccine trials did hop a diaper sent a participants and that they were active across recent incidents and I really got education. The value of this accident especially those communities. There have been hit. Hardest coated I mean again it's not it be just about the surgeon general it's gonna be about local leaders and really. The ability to communicate. And local communities where there's so much mistrust of the government and public Howell and vaccines but this was a really weren't first. And doctor Brownstein doctor fat she is about to speak at the event so we just want to listen and really question. Today to make a few comments about the most extraordinary undertaking. That she see here today culminating in something that is an actionable intervention. That would get us out of the extraordinary experience that we've had. Over the last year's that was sitting here listening to the remarks but vice president pens and Jerome. I was looking over Ed bought Redfield. And recalling that it was about a year plus a few weeks that Bob called me up 1 evening at home. And told me I think we have a problem. On getting information from my sources in China that there is something very unusual going on there. And I'm very concerned about it literally. A week and a half laid it. The effort that led to where we ought today to see the vice president of the United States in the surgeon general. Get vaccinated with a safe and effective vaccine. Literally a few days after that. The work began to develop the vaccine. And what we saw up. Was the marriage between years of fundamental basic and clinical research. That led to the extraordinary technology. That have allowed us seminars doesn't mean the medical community so many people from so many different agencies. In active Denny. In government and an industry. To do something. That is truly unprecedented. So we started literally days after that phone call that I had with Bob. And over a period of months as opposed to years. We saw the development in record time. Of a vaccine that is shown to be safe and effective. We want virtually everyone. Eligible. To get this vaccine. Ultimately. Two questions get asked when people have hesitancy. Or reluctance to get vaccinated. Did you go too quickly is the first. The answer to that is the speed was a reflection. Of extraordinary scientific advances in did not compromise safety. Nor did it compromise scientific integrity. The next question is OK. But what about the fact is it really safe and is it really effective. Or is this something the government is trying to put over on us is this something the companies want to take advantage. Well let's take a look at what's happened over the past few months. We've had clinical trials and thanks to the volunteers in that trial. In tens of thousands who have put themselves on the line to prove to the country in the world. That these are safe and effective products. The decision. As to whether or not it's safe and effective was not in the hands of the company Knoll was it in the hands of the administration. It was in the hands of independent body. Of individuals scientists facts or knowledge yes ethicist statisticians. To examine the data independently. And say it is ready to look at. For approval at which point the company. The submits it to the FDA. And together. With the advisory committee of the FDA make the decision it is now ready to go. So the process was in dependant. And totally transparent. Which brings us to where we are two day. This important symbolic vaccination. Of the vice president of the United States and the surgeon general of the United States. Which is something we want to be symbolic. To tell the rest of the country the time is now just stepped to the plate and when your time comes to get vaccinated. Because what was speaking to you here today I often say it is really bittersweet. The bitterness is the fact of what the vice president mentioned we steal over the middle of a very difficult situation. With record numbers of cases hospitalizations. And deaths. But the sweetness is the light at the end of the tunnel. Which I can tell you as we get into January February march and April that light is going to get brighter and brighter. And the bitterness is going to be be placed by the sweetness. And we all hope and I think this is doable. That by the time we gets is several months into this year. We will have enough people protected that we can start thinking seriously. About the return to normality. And that's up to all of us to step forward and get vaccinated thank you. Doctor Anthony thought she they're calling for the public to get vaccinated once there time comes once they are eligible and urging everybody that this vaccine. He's safe and effective again the same message that we heard from the vice president this morning after he was vaccinated and I want to bring back in. A doctor John Brown senior ABC news medical contributed talk a little bit more. About this morning's event and about what we know at this point so far. Doctor rusty one of the things that we heard from the vice president this morning was that then the Daryn a vaccine approval could be just hours away and if it is. He's predicting they could have twenty million and that's when imminent million doses but enough vaccines for twenty million Americans to be vaccinated. By December at least to start. The vaccination process. By the end of December when you think about. How this all started a new cure doctor found to talking about the incredible speed with which this all happened how big of an accomplishment would that be if it happens. I mean it's a herculean task right the idea that we discovered a virus right at any. December of last year I mean really only knew about it you know in the first few months this year. It then develop a vaccine. Pass it and then actually bring to market get it out truth and then deploy eight you know. I meet. Each one of those sat I is an amazing achievements. To date how them all come together in its. Lawless you don't set a back east is just miraculously somewhere and I think. You know doctor LG is obsolete right I mean it's achievement it will go down in history it's one of accounting scientific achievements of our heart and I'm we are still you're right still hoping that those numbers what happened by the end of this year I'm BCE are a least a couple million doses I'm out this week. We start a few weeks while I think you know that is. A big number to get hitched twenty million doses I think the Madeira vaccine which ones. Showing incredible data in terms of efficacy and see those six million dose has come out next week. I think we have a chance of getting that number out you know in the broader sense I mean we're going to be looking at you know tens of millions don't know. Jenner who we are cut fifteen million. Americans are Canadian not includes all or are Orrin care workers those in nursing homes and long term care facilities. And then that's when we'll start to see you know this pandemic star to go down and that's what we're just adds epidemiologist public health. Clinicians so excited to Ian so yes these are some amazing moments aren't seeing at a 2000 warning. Understandable and again the vice president and doctor fat she's still urging that despite all that speed despite that big accomplishment no quality no safety was jeopardized in all of this it is effective. And also reminding the American people that just because we have this vaccine started now does not mean that we don't need to take those other precautions are more important now. Then maybe ever I just wanna read Kara Phillips now to talk a little bit about what we can expect to see unfold next is it. Cure one of the big questions we get a lot is why pay are leasing the vice president and not the president. Getting vaccinated and I know there's an interesting answer there based on the fact that he had called it. And the treatment he received so what are we expecting on that front. Yeah it it's sort of I think there's a number of points to be made yes if we look at the medical side of things and I think doctor Brown's he could speak to this as well. You know he's still the president is still receiving the benefits of this monoclonal. Anybody. Cocktail and so. Eight. There really is in his mind at this moment and his White House medical team that there is no rush to get the vaccine. And the White House has said. We're gonna wait for the medical team to suggest when he should get the vaccine. However with that said doctor Anthony bout she has even said he thinks it's important that. But the leaders of the pre country all get this vaccine and that includes the president the vice president. Also up pres elect Biden and and com mullah Harris he heat is endorsing that. And something else I want to point out that I found very interesting we're talking about a historic day in miraculous day with regard to this vaccine and then we're seeing the vice president getting the vaccine live it's all about instilling confidence and and and and safety in this vaccine. Can I tell you for millions of Americans. They. Also were paying attention to the fact that they saw. Vowed she speaking live keep in mind this is a man that battled with the president. The president didn't want to instill fear in this country. And that doctor tout sheet for months and months and months wanted to give the reality of this pandemic and what we're dealing wet. And we saw little by little that. You saw less of proud she in the spotlight and then president charm bringing in doctor Scott app list distorted be the face of this fight against the pandemic along with that the krona buyers task force a doctor by the way that hat actually no background in infectious disease. And that really impacted the country and that confidence. That we can all beat this pandemic said the scene found she back in the game. And also being a part of the Biden administration he is again going to continue to be the medical. Expert leader in this fight against the pandemic was also a really big moment and what we saw today Diane. And we know that doctor Saatchi himself is planning to be vaccinated next week same for president elect. Joseph Biden and it now that we know that the congressional doctors are saying that congress can get vaccinated and the Supreme Court in back get vaccinated. On account of continuation of government. Is there any expected timeline on when that might happen. That's a good question and right now know there has not been anything set in stone I think it's sort of a wait and see. You know there was a teeny bit of concern. Yesterday. Doctor Jan asked and what was actually talking about this on our network. About a couple a front line workers that had allergic our reaction to the vaccine in Alaska. I don't think that's playing any part in and why we don't have an exact date about when other leaders will indeed get the vaccine. But that it is about she has has made his recommendations. The CDC has made its recommendations. And there are I can tell you many leaders there on the hill that are all for it and want to get the vaccine so we stand by and wait. And see when indeed that can happen. So many trying to related the American people again leading by example to show that this is safe. And effective and trustworthy Keira Phillips doctor John Brownstein thank you both. You bet that you. And thank you all for joining us at home I'm Diana Seau we will have continuing coverage. Of all of this at 9 AM eastern right here on ABC news live until then have a great morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.