Transcript for Vice president, second lady, surgeon general receive COVID-19 vaccine

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming with us in today's update 2 breaking stories this morning the FDA panel has recommended. Authorizing the Daryn is coded nineteen vaccine operation warp speed says they are ready to ship six million doses as soon as the agency gives the official green light. This is vice president Mike Pence becomes the highest profile person in the country to get Pfizer's vaccine. Also ahead lawmakers are closing in on a coated relief bill but they're not there yet the latest on when millions of Americans could get that much needed financial help. And like father like son Tiger Woods and his son with a double take a double swaying. CN striking resemblance on the golf course as they get ready to hit the greens together this weekend. But we begin with vice president Mike Pence second lady Karen pens and surgeon general Jerome Adams all getting vaccinated on live TV this morning. The vice president called the vaccines speedy development a medical miracle and while he stressed the pandemic is far from over and we all still need to be vigilant. He also said history will record this week as the beginning of the end of the corona virus pandemic. Chaired and I wanted. To step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape. We cut no corners. And thanks to operation warp speed thanks to incredible research companies. Thanks to the great work at the national institute of health and the great and careful work of the FDA. And the leadership of our president in operation warp speed. The American people can be confident. We have one and perhaps within hours to safe and effective corona virus vaccines for you and for your fan. White House correspondent cure Phillips joins me now for more Carol what's the significance of the vice president being vaccinated for the world to see. Look there's a lot of significance here Diane right and we've been using the words miraculous and historic historic yes because the vice president of the United States. Just got the vaccine. Live on television he's trying to send out a message here clearly it's a good PR move he's saying you should be company should get the vaccine I'm getting the vaccine. I'm the vice president it's safe we should do this. And then miraculous because diet and normally it takes about eight. To twelve years to develop and distribute in tasked a vaccine. So the fact that this happened in about a year. Is quite incredible something else that stood out to me was seeing doctor doctor Anthony found she also. Speak live you know this is someone. There's been a lot of contention between him and the president president trump. Wanted to down full downplay. This corona virus pandemic. For so long and and they really went back and forth on philosophies about how to present it to the public and doctor Anthony bout she was really the face. Of this pandemic the battle to fight this pandemic keys he is the nation's top infectious disease doctor so forget to be sidelined and not see a lot of him lately. And be replaced with this doctor Scott atlas who had actually no background in infectious disease. That played a part. On that that the country's confidence as well so to see this vaccine be given lied to the vice president to see doctor Anthony about she up there at the Michael by the way. Will be the top. Medical expert in the Biden administration as well going forward I'm dealing with the vaccine the distribution and and and hopefully. Ridding this this pandemic. That was really inspiring and and instill a lot of confidence. In in America I think today and we know that doctor fat to himself is planning to be vaccinated next week as is resident elect. Biden but president trump indicated that he won't be getting the vaccine just yet can you explain a little bit why that is. Shirt they his. The White House put out a statement saying look when the White House medical team says it's time to get the vaccination. Then the president will get the vaccination the president has not come out and said OK I am going to get vaccinated on this today absolutely for sure we haven't heard that from him. Now there are a lot of theories out there. The fact I can tell you they still receiving the benefits from this from the treatment he got when he was diagnosed with Kobe nineteen and was sent to Walter Reed he's been on this monoclonal. And anybody. Cocktail for some time and and it's working and it's doing well for him but doctor Anthony about she said that president trump should get the vaccination he said. All leaders of this country that are essential to leading this country should get the vaccine and he's recommending it so I think we're in a bit of a wait and see. A period with regard to trump. You know. The political side of things. Get out of president trump really isn't the type that you're gonna see come out in front of the cameras you know take off his jacket roll up his sleeve and have everybody see him. Get the the vaccination. You know critics have said look he's he's not that type of person he's not gonna do it he doesn't want act. He did betray himself in that manner annie's release still angry about losing this election. So it is kind of an interesting twist. That he is someone that's been pushing vaccine vaccine vaccine an operation warp speed in lifting up how fast we have this vaccine now. Possibly to that are going to be very affective. Me and it's not seeing him go live as well but he is putting it back on and his team is putting it back on the fact that he's still receiving the benefits. This cocktail he got when he was first diagnosed so we'll see what happens and we did see of course the vice president the second lady and the surgeon general getting their vaccines this morning next week. President elect Biden is expected to be vaccinated in public as well also what is bipartisan displays do. For public confidence in the vaccine. You know I it's interesting I was talking to a couple White House staffers about this nice as well. Doesn't this actually show a sign of EU committee the fact that you know the president the vice president the United States is. Is getting the vaccine and then did you know Joseph Biden the president elect he'll be getting the vaccine and the vice president elect and while this is great everybody's got the same page in the secure a they are not on the same page and if it don't look at this as a sign a unity. That bit this White House is doing what they think it is important. To pump a vaccine that they've they've been working so hard on with the doctors and the scientists and then of course Joseph Biden and com why Harris need to get that vaccine because this is the incoming administration and also this is the administration it's going to be dealing with the distribution. This vaccine and moving forward to rid this pandemic. So we can all cross our fingers get back to living healthy and happy lives Diane well here they are all at least behind the message that this vaccine is safe. The fact yet been important for people to get so we will take the unity where we can find airmen scientists are where you could appear in Washington thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.