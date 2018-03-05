Vice President Mike Pence swears in Richard Grenell as Ambassador to Germany

Richard Grenell, a former U.N. spokesman, was sworn on by Vice President Pence at the Executive Office Building Thursday as the 29th ambassador to Germany.
8:45 | 05/03/18

