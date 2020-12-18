Transcript for Vice President Mike Pence gets vaccinated on live TV

Without historic moment on live TV this morning vice president pants getting his first shot of Pfizer's -- in nineteen vaccine along with his wife Karen. And surgeon general Jerome Adams. And other high level government officials are RC getting the vaccine including senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. He posted a photo of his vaccination card saying vaccines Baha are how we're going to be this virus and speaker Nancy Pelosi. She shared photos getting her shot this afternoon with Coke confidence in science on quote while also urging Americans to keep social distancing and keep wearing. Our masks after getting the vaccine vice president has called the speedy development of a government nineteen vaccine. Our medical miracle. He also said history will record this week is the beginning of the end of the corona virus pandemic. Our White House correspondent Rachel Scott has more. Vice president Mike Pence rolling up his sleeve. At what they shot in the arm. Becoming the highest ranking government official yet to receive the prize are called in nineteen vaccine the public vaccination part of a campaign to build confidence and trust among Americans secondly he tearing pants and the surgeon general Jerome Adams taking it to the vice president reassuring those who were skeptical that the injections are saying. Karen and I. For more than happy to step forward before this week was yes. To take me safe and effective corona virus vaccines. Not that we have secured and produced for the American people pens still warring the fight against the pandemic is far from over as we reach this extraordinary in historic moment in the life of our nation let me urge every American can you do your parts. But the health of your family and neighbors and your community first. Practice good hygiene yes washing hands. Practice social distancing urban Wear a mask whenever it syndicated ads or whenever you're. Unable to practice distance and. Look for months the child administration has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus just this month drawing a string of holiday parties at the White House. Guess scene inside without face masks but not today president trump. The White House says the president who recovered from cope would nineteen this fall. Is waiting for his medical team to give the okay you'll receive the vaccine as soon as a medical team determines its best. Health care workers and the elderly are still first in line to get the vaccine but we're learning to preserve the continuity of government lawmakers in congress Supreme Court justices will also be getting the vaccine and president elect Joseph Biden will be receiving end as early as next week. He's also promising to do so publicly. I and tearing. Hi Rachel Scott there thanks very much for that.

