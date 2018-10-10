Victim describes intense moments as Hurricane Michael tears roof off her home

Sabrina Marshall and her boyfriend were in their apartment when the hurricane blew the door open and ripped off their roof.
1:03 | 10/10/18

Transcript for Victim describes intense moments as Hurricane Michael tears roof off her home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

