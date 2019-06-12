-
Now Playing: Twin charged in brother's death
-
Now Playing: US added 266K jobs in November, unemployment remains at 50-year low
-
Now Playing: Cellphone injuries have spiked dramatically, especially among young people
-
Now Playing: New video appears to contradict Border Patrol's account of teen's death
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers react as House moves to draft articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: 4 dead including shooter at Florida naval base
-
Now Playing: 4 dead, including suspect in shooting at Florida naval base
-
Now Playing: Polar bear gets weighed
-
Now Playing: 4 dead including suspect after active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola
-
Now Playing: Deadly shootout in Florida
-
Now Playing: Border death outrage
-
Now Playing: CBP reverses course on mandatory facial recognition program
-
Now Playing: 2 dead including suspect in shooting at Pensacola naval base, police say
-
Now Playing: Workers suspended over Nazi salute
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals holiday extravaganza of gifts for everyone on your list
-
Now Playing: Scammer uses fake 'movie money' to steal iPhone
-
Now Playing: Active shooter at naval base in Pensacola
-
Now Playing: Husband in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
-
Now Playing: Athletes defend NFL announcer suspended after racist on-air comment
-
Now Playing: New storm moves in on West Coast