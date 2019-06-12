Transcript for New video appears to contradict Border Patrol's account of teen's death

I want to bring in Denise bell with amnesty. International Anthony's I'll just start what did you make of this video when you solid you know because we learned about his death earlier now there's use new details. Well first of all I want to extend my condolences to his family and yes this heartbreaking this is a tragedy that was entirely preventable. And that's at the hands of the us government. Yes so who is held to account. Four these deaths because there's been more deaths of children who have been in custody at the border as well. While this goes. First and foremost to this administration because it has implemented weave that mostly. Policies that seek to punish children and others coming here seeking safety so let's suck up this situation. Through a series of policies that lack of planning that actual agencies Customs and Border Protection and that's where children and adults and families are held. Detained actually when they first divide in the us. And I think I think what's disturbing here is that you had wanna accounts before and we have to remind everyone this is that this was a treatable disease the flu so you have. One account and then you see the video and something completely different has happened here. Exactly that this is the flu. Everybody gets the flu it is a dangerous disease it is entirely treatable and so when you see this video you say. This does not have to happen this was calluses this isn't difference. Perhaps or all of it is also the policies they didn't set. Anything to protect children who are coming here who might have to see that. Yes so on ABC news live yesterday. Congresswoman Karen bass she called this. State sponsored homicide and said it's a result of a racist immigration policies what do you make of her comment. I think that's in line with what amnesty international's been saying that there is a relentless hostility. To people seeking safety here. Many of those people do come from Central America not exclusively but instead of treating people with dignity compassion and fairness we locked them up. We don't treat illnesses. And you make sure. The Clinton policies that send them back to the places that they'll be harmed. So you've been you've visited many of these facilities before and you know impeachment has a largely overshadowed this conversation the what you want people to remember. About this humanitarian crisis happening down there. That's. Be the country have an obligation. And it fits with our shared values to treat people with dignity fairness and compassion when they come here. And ask for asylum. They are seeking safety Dave who are doing what any of us bitumen issues. Some tragic situation for sure yes I'm Denise thank you for being with us today appreciate it pays him.

