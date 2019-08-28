Transcript for Video appears to show Illinois police choking, tasing man on ground

Wanted McDowell admits he was illegally in possession of canopy as it should be held accountable but he also believes the officers who arrested him here at DeKalb. Should be accountable for their actions as well this is what. Know some police officer do you have to. We stand on a lot of McDowell still shaken up marks for being chased by DeKalb police still healing the pain. McDowell girlfriend recorded this now Bible video showing him on the ground is police arrested him. I think if you get pulled. Good looking at eight. Officer Bellamy is the lesson is ink or. And it I hate you guys it's K the morning your choking him stop them. Acting on its hit McDowell had can't of this officers pulled him over here on any Glidden road near Lincoln highway. In his statement DeKalb police say a quote. Felony amount of can't abyss was found. And McDowell attempted to flee officers attempted to restrain McDowell who continued to resist. The DeKalb police department is reviewing all available video footage and statements regarding the use of force in this incident. It's not okay it needs to get out there right you have to want some time this happened every day. Four years ago Illinois passed a law. Banning excessive force and show colds in specific situations. As Illinois state police investigate this case the DeKalb officer was involved in this arrest is on temporary reassignment.

