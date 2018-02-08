-
Now Playing: Researchers found orca whale still holding on to her dead calf 9 days later
-
Now Playing: Reported sighting of missing Iowa student
-
Now Playing: Video captures dramatic rescue from burning home
-
Now Playing: Trader Joe's where deadly shootout killed store manager reopens 12 days later
-
Now Playing: Pit bull puppy with broken legs rescued from dumpster
-
Now Playing: Missing zoo animal found at hotel with mystery note
-
Now Playing: Possible murder suspect dead after police shootout
-
Now Playing: Moving companies accused of holding possessions hostage
-
Now Playing: Police identify suspect, motive in cardiologist murder
-
Now Playing: Famed coach on leave amid investigation of former assistant
-
Now Playing: Missing Iowa student possibly sighted in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Texas teens seen 'car surfing'
-
Now Playing: 3 men arrested in major hacking incident
-
Now Playing: Mueller wants to ask Trump about obstruction of justice: Sources
-
Now Playing: Millions across US on alert for flooding
-
Now Playing: Police free bear that broke into car
-
Now Playing: Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War returned home
-
Now Playing: Family sues after LAPD officers kill victim, alleged attacker
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old breaks Michael Phelps' record in the 100-meter butterfly
-
Now Playing: Man describes horror of waking to find son being assaulted by stranger