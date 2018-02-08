Video captures dramatic rescue from burning home

Police officers, firefighters and good Samaritans rushed to save residents.
Transcript for Video captures dramatic rescue from burning home
Check up this dramatic new video showing good samaritans coming together to save a family from their burning home in Connecticut. A retired fire chief an off duty firefighter and an off duty police lieutenant just happen to be in the right place at the right time that fire broke out of Bloomfield this happened Tuesday. It see them working quickly using ladders to bring people down to safety as smoke pours out of the home. They rescued three people inside before firefighters even got to the scene and they got to the some just moments later. Just an amazing job by everybody involved than just another reason why we. Over first responders are incredible video to be able to really see. The rescue in just kind of what they do how close they get to danger that salute to save people who think wow.

