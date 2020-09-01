Transcript for Video linked to Epstein's 1st suicide attempt lost

New information tonight. And the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that sure to add fuel to the conspiracy theories federal prosecutor sect. Surveillance video from Epstein suicide attempt less than three weeks before he was found dead in his cell. Was destroyed the feds say he Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan inadvertently. Preserved video from outside the wrongs sell what's more prosecutors say. Because of technical errors a backup system for the video. Wasn't working either.

